Educational program on industrial hemp to be held at Forage Systems Research Center near Linneus

Industrial hemp was once widely grown in Missouri as a fiber crop. The Controlled Substance Act of 1970 made it illegal to produce or possess any form of the cannabis plant. Recent changes in federal and state legislation have increased interest in growing hemp for fiber, grain, and CBD oil.

An educational program will be held on Tuesday, December 3 at 1:00 pm at the University of Missouri Forage Systems Research Center located at 21262 Genoa Road, east of Linneus. University of Missouri Extension specialists Greg Luce and Joe Horner will talk about agronomic practices of growing industrial hemp and crop enterprise budgets respectively. Representatives from the Missouri Department of Agriculture will cover regulations and the application process. The event will end with a panel question and answer session.

There is no cost for the program and pre-registration is not required. For more information contact Valerie Tate, Field Specialist in Agronomy at tatev@missouri.edu or call 660-895-5123. University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all.

