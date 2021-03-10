Laredo Board of Aldermen approve budget and salary increases

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Laredo Board of Aldermen approved the 2021 budget and pay increases on March 8th.

The total projected income is $153,530 for all combined city accounts, and expenses are anticipated at $147,123. The total net income is expected to be $6,407. Combined city accounts include general, sewer, street, trash, and water. Laredo’s fiscal year is from January 1st to December 31st.

The salaries for elected officials were raised by $5 per month. The mayor will now receive $55 per month, and the aldermen will receive $45 per month. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett notes the rates had not been raised since 2001.

Maintenance Employee Adam Cooksey had his annual review. The board voted to give him a three percent raise. His new hourly rate will be $13.76.

The board passed a resolution adopting the Grundy County Hazard Mitigation Plan. Laredo has worked with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission on the information for the plan.

