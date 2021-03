Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Grundy County Rural Protection District responded to a fire on Northeast 18th Avenue on March 9th.

Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports the fire started when some of a pile of sawdust at an Amish sawmill blew into a nearby pasture. He says about eight to 10 acres burned, which included part of a neighbor’s property.

No one was reported injured, and no structures were damaged.

Grundy County Rural was at the scene about 30 minutes to one hour.

