Wind Advisory for northern Missouri in place until 6 pm Wednesday, March 10, as winds could gust to 50 mph

Another warm and windy day is expected today with temperatures in the 70s and winds gusting 40 to 50 mph out of the south-southwest.

With the strong winds and dry conditions, very high to extreme fire weather danger will exist today. As such, we have a Wind Advisory in place from 7 AM to 6 PM today and a Red Flag Warning mainly to the west of us but that does clip extreme NW Missouri.

Tonight a cold front will move through the area bringing the chance for strong to isolated severe storms over eastern Kansas and western Missouri. The main threat with these storms will be the chance for large hail and damaging winds.

A WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM

7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM THIS EVENING

Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in central, north-central, northwest, and west-central Missouri.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating high-profile vehicles and secure outdoor objects.

Forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 202:

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain before 9 am, then a chance of showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

