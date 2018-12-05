Kirksville woman injured after rear-ending garbage truck with minivan

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville woman sustained moderate injuries when a minivan struck a garbage truck one mile north of Sublette Tuesday morning.

An ambulance transported 27-year-old Vanessa Hurley to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. Hall did not sustain any injuries.

Hurley traveled north on U. S. Highway 63 when the minivan she drove struck the rear of the garbage truck, driven by 41-year-old Robert Hall of Clarence, attempting to turn left. The van was totaled, and the truck received minor damage.

Both drivers wore safety devices at the time of the accident with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and First Responders assisting at the scene of the accident.