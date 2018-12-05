KCP&L/GMO customers to see decrease in utility bills starting in February, 2019

Kansas City Power and Light Company and its Greater Missouri Operations Company have filed applications with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the Demand Side Investment Mechanism charge on customer bills.

The charge appears as a separate line item on customer bills and allows KCP and L and GMO to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

The application says a KCP&L residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge decrease by about $4.07 per month. A GMO residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge decrease by about $4.24 per month.

The changes would take effect February 1st, 2019.

Applications to intervene and participate in the cases must be filed by December 17th with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at psc.mo.gov. Individuals wishing to comment should contact the Office of the Public Counsel or the Public Service Commission staff.

KCP&L serves about 284,500 electric customers in Missouri, including the area counties of Carroll, Chariton, and Livingston.

GMO provides electric service to about 323,500 customers in Missouri, including the counties of Carroll, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, and Worth.