Registration deadline approaching for Trenton High School’s “Holly Jolly Jog”

Trenton High School is accepting registration for the first Holly Jolly Jog 5K/10K Run/Walk to benefit The Thirst Project, which is a group of socially-conscious young people on a mission to end the global water crisis by building fresh water wells in Swaziland in Southern Africa.

Registration will be accepted until the morning of the race, December 15th with registration beginning the morning of the event at 8:45 at the high school.

Pre-Algebra and Geometry teacher Julie Simpson says participants will start the Holly Jolly Jog on Normal Street near the high school rain or shine unless it is icy. Participants can bring their dogs, who will compete in their own ugly sweater contest. Tokens will be awarded to the best-dressed dog and runner, and medals will be given to the best finishers in each of seven age categories.

The entry fee for the race is $25.00 for adults, $15.00 for students, and $5.00 for children 10 and younger when registered with an adult. The first 100 participants will receive a red and white beanie hat.

A large group of Trenton High School students wanted to get involved with The Thirst Project after a Key Club assembly presented information on how to get involved. There is no set goal for the Holly Jolly Jog, but it takes $12,000 to pay for the digging of one well.

Physical Education teacher Jennifer Dixon came up with the idea for the event.

Registration forms are available at the Trenton High School and Middle School offices and the Cara McClellan Agency of American Family Insurance on Ninth Street in Trenton. registration forms can also be found online by clicking HERE, or by contacting high school secretary Jessica Spurgeon during the day for more information at 359-2291.