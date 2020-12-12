Kirksville police report an attempted robbery on Friday night

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Kirksville Police Department is seeking information about an attempted robbery on Friday night, December 11th.

Police report a man entered the Smoker Friendly shop at 511 South Baltimore, displayed what appeared to be a black semiautomatic pistol, and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk locked herself in an interior room of the business, and the suspect left without obtaining money or merchandise. Police determined the suspect approached and fled on foot from the southeast.

The suspect is described as being a white male wearing a black face mask, black beanie cap, gray hoodie, greenish-brown coat, and blue jeans. He was also wearing what appeared to be black latex gloves and carrying a blue cloth bag. A photo from security video is posted on the Kirksville Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the incident or any suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the police department at 660-785-6945.

