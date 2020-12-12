Crash near Lancaster on Highway 202 injures two

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle pulled into the path of a car one-quarter of a mile west of Lancaster Friday evening, December 11th.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Whittney Sires of Bloomfield, Iowa, and SUV driver 74-year-old Kay Schmitzer of Glenwood were transported by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The SUV traveled west on Highway 202 before it reportedly failed to yield to the car, which was traveling south on Highway 63. The car then struck the SUV.

Both vehicles were totaled and both drivers wore seat belts.

