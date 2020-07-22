Kirksville Police Department announces second armed robbery this week

The Kirksville Police Department reports a second armed robbery in Kirksville this week.

Officers responded to the 7th Heaven Conoco gas station at 1312 South Baltimore Street on the morning of Wednesday, July 22nd. A clerk advised a male entered the store, allegedly displayed a handgun, and reportedly demanded money from the register. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

He is described as having white or light black skin, being about five-foot, four-inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds. He was said to be wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt over a light blue shirt, dark-colored face covering, royal blue athletic pants with a black strip down the leg, white athletic shoes, and one black and one bright yellow glove. The police note he displayed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun.

Two male suspects are in custody in reference to another alleged armed robbery at the Xpress Mart at 1023 East Jefferson Sunday, July 19th. Thirty-year-old Kevin Potter, previously of Kirksville, and 22-year-old Baxter Belt of Edina have been charged in Adair County with the felonies of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Kirksville Police remind the public to be aware of its surroundings. They note criminal activity can happen at any time, and being aware of someone’s surroundings may make a difference in being a victim or a witness.

Anyone with information about Wednesday, July 22nd’s incident at the 7th Heaven Conoco gas station or any other suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945, Central Dispatch at 660-665-5621, or Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4600. Information can also be shared anonymously at 660-627-BUST (2878).

