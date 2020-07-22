Daviess County announces new case of COVID-19

The Daviess County Health Department reports there are now 16 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, which is an increase of one. Seven of the cases are described as current, and nine are recovered.

The Daviess County Health Department notes all involved individuals and contacts have been notified. The cases and their contacts are following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for isolation and prevention of spreading COVID-19.

