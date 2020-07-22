Changes to be implemented for health and safety reasons at Great Pershing Balloon Derby

Changes will be implemented for health and safety at the 44th Great Pershing Balloon Derby west of Brookfield September 5th through 7th.

The event’s website says there will not be a Friday South Main Night Flame or Saturday Twin Parks activities. The Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Field will be closed to spectators. Balloon flights and the Saturday parade down Main Street are still planned. The public is asked to practice social distancing during the events. Balloons are planned to fly over Brookfield every flight, weather permitting.

The schedule for the Great Pershing Balloon Derby includes the John Petrehn Memorial Cup Flight the morning of September 5th at 7:15. Line up for the Balloon Derby Parade will begin at the Trinity United Methodist Church at 11:30. The Balloon Derby Parade on Main Street at noon will celebrate the VFW and American Legion’s 150th birthday as well as the Brookfield Fire Department’s 150th birthday. The parade will also welcome the pilot and chase crew visitors. A balloon flight will be held the evening of September 5th at 6 o’clock.

Balloon flights are scheduled for September 6th at 7:15 in the morning and 6 o’clock in the evening. Another balloon flight is planned for the morning of September 7th at 7:15.

The events are subject to weather conditions. Balloon rides are not sold, and drones are not permitted in the restricted air space at the event.

Contact the Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce for more information on the Great Pershing Balloon Derby at 660-258-7255.

