Kirksville man appointed to Truman State University Board of Governors

Governor Mike Parson appointed a Kirksville man to the Truman State University Board of Governors on June 3rd.

William “Bill” Lovegreen has owned and managed Lovegreen Ford Chrysler since 1988. He is a past president of the Missouri Automobiles Association and continues to serve as a board member. He is a trustee of the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association Workers Compensation Trust.

Lovegreen is the district chairman of the Black Diamond District Boy Scouts of America. He has been on the Salvation Army Advisory Board since 1993 and has served as a board member of the Kirksville Housing Authority for more than 20 years.

Lovegreen has a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Missouri—Columbia.