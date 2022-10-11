Kingston woman injured in crash on Highway 116

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kingston resident was injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Caldwell County.

Fifty-six-year-old Sandra Cornelison of Kingston received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Another driver, 60-year-old Steven Sander of Cowgill, wasn’t hurt.

Sander, who was driving a pickup, was following Cornelison when he attempted to overtake the Cornelison car at the same time she was attempting a left turn. The accident occurred on Highway 116, one mile west of Highway 13.

Both vehicles were demolished and both drivers were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.