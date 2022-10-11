One injured in two-vehicle crash south of King City

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One person was injured in a DeKalb County two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon four miles south of King City.

Fifty-six-year-old Tim Walters of King City received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of another vehicle was listed as a 17-year-old boy from Union Star who wasn’t hurt.

Walter’s vehicle was stopped in northbound traffic on Highway 169 and was between two small hills while attempting to let another northbound vehicle make a left turn onto Liberty Road. The vehicle driven by the teenager crested a hill began skidding and struck the rear of Walters’s vehicle.

Damage was minor for the vehicle driven by the teenager and moderate to Walter’s vehicle. Both drivers were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.