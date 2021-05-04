Kidridge Griffin of Trenton FFA Chapter named State Star Farmer

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri FFA Association recognized Kidridge Griffin of the Trenton FFA Chapter as the State Star Farmer at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention. His parents are Ethan and Amanda Griffin of Trenton. His advisors are Kabel Oaks and Sadie Roy.

The State Star Farmer is chosen based upon outstanding production agriculture in the student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA.

MFA, Inc., Columbia, sponsors the State Star Farmer Award.

Griffin’s SAE consists of multiple ownership enterprises, including his cow-calf operation. He started with an eight-cow operation and has expanded to 70 cows and two breeding bulls. Griffin typically backgrounds his calves to 700 lb. and markets them through sale barns in northern Missouri and southern Iowa. In addition, this past year, Griffin rented 104 acres for soybeans. He markets around 20 acres of corn locally and through Cargill, Kansas City. For his equine science SAE, Griffin maintains two horses and competes in team roping.

Griffin served as chapter junior treasurer and sentinel and currently serves as chapter president. He competed at state in the conduct of chapter meetings, parliamentary procedure, and grasslands evaluation career development events. The parliamentary procedure CDE team placed sixth. He also was top-six at state in the Missouri Quarter Horse Fall Speaking Contest. Griffin received the area diversified agriculture production proficiency award. Griffin was named Chapter Star Greenhand.

In addition to FFA, Griffin has been on the honor roll, received the 95310 honor, and served as a cadet teacher. Outside of school, Griffin is a member of the Oak Leaf Achievers 4-H Club and served as club president. He is also a member of the US Team Roping Championship.

After graduating high school, Griffin’s plans include attending North Central Missouri College, Trenton, to study agriculture and natural resources, crop production, and livestock management. Griffin said he plans to return to his family farm while expanding his own cattle and row-crop operation.

Related