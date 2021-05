Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Trenton FFA’s annual chapter banquet is scheduled for Friday evening, May 7, beginning with the meal at 6 o’clock. Awards and other recognition will follow the meal.

The event will be held in the Trenton High School gymnasium. Meat for the meal has been donated by Smithfield.

A date also has been announced for the FFA Chapters Community Appreciation Breakfast. That event is to be held on May 14th from 6 until 8 o’clock in the morning at the agricultural building near Trenton High School.

Related