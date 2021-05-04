Advisory board openings now available to residents of Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The City of Chillicothe has several opportunities for residents to serve on advisory boards. There are openings on the Planning and Zoning Board, Board of Adjustments, Railroad Board, Historic Preservation Commission, and Parks and Recreation Board.

Chillicothe advisory board members are paid $35 per meeting attended.

Interested individuals can pick up a board volunteer form at the city clerk’s office at the Chillicothe City Hall. The form and more information about each board can also be found on the city of Chillicothe website. chillicothecity.org.

The deadline for applications is May 21, 2021.

