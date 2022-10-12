KGOZ Radio to be off air as new equipment to be installed at tower site

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Major equipment is scheduled to be installed at the KGOZ 101.7 FM transmitter site.

For the last several weeks, KGOZ has been operating with limited power and coverage due to lightning damage to antennas at the radio station tower. New antennas were ordered. Those antennas have arrived and were assembled and now, a specialized crew will install four new antennas at the tower site.

As a result of the scheduled work, KGOZ 101.7 FM Radio will have to leave the air sometime Wednesday morning. It is expected that to be after 8:15 and it’s unknown how long installation and testing at the tower site will take..

The KGOZ radio stream will continue uninterrupted. You can visit the KTTN/KGOZ website, then in the upper right-hand of the page, you will see the live stream links for both KTTN and KGOZ.