Audio: Woman held in basement since early September, escapes while duct taped and wearing a metal collar on her neck

(Missourinet) – Court documents say a woman escaped a western Missouri home while duct taped and wearing a locked metal collar around her neck.

Excelsior Springs police are investigating the case of a 22-year-old woman, who says she had been held hostage since early September and escaped last Friday. The woman ran to a neighboring home for help. “She was terrified,” said neighbor Ciara Tharp.

Tharp’s grandmother “heard a woman screaming and came knocking on the door, so she opened the door and the lady said, ‘You have to help me, I’ve been raped, I’ve been held captive,'” “She’s like, ‘You gotta help me.”

The young woman reported the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault to the Excelsior Springs Missouri Police Department at 7:47 a.m. Friday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a release

The woman told police “she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.” After obtaining a search warrant, at 4 p.m., police searched the Old Orchard Road home of Timothy Haslett, Jr. At 9:15 p.m., police announced that Haslett had been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault.

Thirty-nine-year-old Timothy Haslett Junior has been charged in the case and has pleaded not guilty.

(Photo courtesy Clay County Sheriff’s Department)