Kasey Bailey appointed to be Trenton High School Principal

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education has offered a contract to Kasey Bailey to be the Principal at Trenton High School next school year.

Bailey is currently the Assistant Principal at Trenton High School and Middle School and will begin his duties as high school Principal August 1st. Superintendent Dan Wiebers reports Bailey’s salary will be $72,765.

Bailey previously taught eighth grade Social Studies at Trenton and was the head coach of the Trenton Middle School football team. He is also a Missouri Leadership Academy graduate and presented at the Missouri Educational Technology Conference.

Bailey received his Master’s in Education Administration from William Woods University. He received his Bachelor’s in Social Science Education from Northwest Missouri State University and his Associate’s in Arts from North Central Missouri College. He is also a graduate of Trenton High School.