Closure planned for Interstate 229 ramp north of St. Joseph

The ramp from northbound Interstate 229 to northbound I-29 will be closed next week and I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in order to complete bridge deck repairs on the ramp.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the off-ramp at Exit 14C towards Council Bluffs and the passing lane of northbound I-29 beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 18. The ramp and passing lane will remain closed through the afternoon of Tuesday, March 19. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

On Wednesday and Thursday, March 20 and 21, the northbound driving lane at the same location will be closed, but the ramp and passing lane will be open. The driving lane will be closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 20 through the afternoon of Thursday, March 21. Motorists should expect delays.

The project is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.