Patrol reports arrest of teenager on drug allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs resident in Ray County Friday night on multiple drug allegations.

Eighteen-year-old Jessicka Ard is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance—marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated-drugs.

The Patrol also accused her of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash and no insurance.

Ard was taken to the Ray County Jail on a 24-hour hold.