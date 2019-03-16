Patrol reports arrest of teenager on drug allegations

Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs resident in Ray County Friday night on multiple drug allegations.

Eighteen-year-old Jessicka Ard is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance—marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated-drugs.

The Patrol also accused her of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash and no insurance.

Ard was taken to the Ray County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

