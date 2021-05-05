Jury trial scheduled for teenager accused of inappropriately touching child at daycare center

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A two-day jury trial has been scheduled in Linn County for a Meadville resident accused of inappropriately touching a child less than 12 years old at a Meadville daycare.

The trial will begin on November 16th for 18-year-old Leeroy Nickell. A pre-trial conference is set for October 5th.

Nickell waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty on May 4th. He has been charged with three counts of felony child molestation—second degree—aggravated sexual offense—child less than 17 years of age and offender greater than four years older.

A probable cause statement from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports a child who goes to the daycare advised law enforcement that Nickell inappropriately touched him or her multiple times when other adults were not around. This was said to have happened when the child was either three or four years old. The child also allegedly saw Nickell inappropriately touching two other children.

