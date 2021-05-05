Princeton Chamber of Commerce to sponsor activities during May, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce sponsors several activities to be held in conjunction with Princeton citywide garage sales on May 8th.

The Country Buddies will play live music on the bandstand from 10:30 to 3:30.

There will also be raffle drawings on the square, including one for a rifle at 3:30. Raffle proceeds will go to the Dakota Thomas All American Bowl Fund. Fundraiser spokesperson Marla Kile says Thomas is a Princeton High School senior who was selected as one out of 90 in the country to participate in the All American Bowl on May 17th. About $1,200 has been raised for Thomas to attend the football game in Dallas, Texas, and $4,000 is needed.

Contact the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for more information on the May 8 activities at 816-449-0677.

