Jury in Livingston County finds Brookfield woman guilty of manslaughter, neglect of a child resulting in death

Local News July 28, 2022 KTTN News
Manslaughter
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney reports a jury in Chillicothe this week returned guilty verdicts for a Brookfield woman who faced felony charges in Linn County.

According to prosecutor Shiante McMahon, a jury found 53-year-old Nancy Jean Royal guilty on 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a child resulting in death, and abuse of a child. Royal also was convicted on two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The Linn County cases were moved last November on a change of venue to Livingston County Circuit Court. A three-day jury trial concluded Wednesday. Sentencing is set for September 7th.

The cases were investigated by the Brookfield Police Department, Missouri State Technical Assistance Team, and the Highway Patrol.

Post Views: 209
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.