Jury in Livingston County finds Brookfield woman guilty of manslaughter, neglect of a child resulting in death

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney reports a jury in Chillicothe this week returned guilty verdicts for a Brookfield woman who faced felony charges in Linn County.

According to prosecutor Shiante McMahon, a jury found 53-year-old Nancy Jean Royal guilty on 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a child resulting in death, and abuse of a child. Royal also was convicted on two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The Linn County cases were moved last November on a change of venue to Livingston County Circuit Court. A three-day jury trial concluded Wednesday. Sentencing is set for September 7th.

The cases were investigated by the Brookfield Police Department, Missouri State Technical Assistance Team, and the Highway Patrol.