Joint investigation by CPD and Livingston County Sheriff leads to arrest of Wheeling man

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a joint communication and investigation by the sheriff’s office and Chillicothe Police Department lead to the arrest of a Wheeling man Wednesday for alleged felony stealing.

Online court information shows 31-year-old Adam Daniel Caudill has been charged with felony stealing $750 or more. Cox says Caudill was transported to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond which was set at $45,000 cash only, with conditions that he is to report to Supervision Services and have no contact with Adam Stith.

Caudill was to appear in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court Thursday, June 14th. A probable cause statement says he appropriated air tools with a value of at least $750 owned by and without the consent of Nicklaus John Woods.

Like this: Like Loading...