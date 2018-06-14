Gallatin man crashes on Highway 50 in Johnson County

The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin man sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County Thursday morning.

Eighty-seven-year-old Thomas McWilliams traveled east on U. S. Highway 50 when he reportedly began sneezing and his eyes became watery. The crash happened between Business Highway 13 and West Young Street when he saw a Missouri Department of Transportation truck stopped ahead and tried to avoid a collision. His vehicle ran off the road and received moderate damage.

The Patrol reports McWilliams’s injuries were treated at the scene and he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

