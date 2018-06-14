North Mercer R-3 Board of Education adopts budget for 2018-2019 school year

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education adopted the 2018-2019 budget at a meeting Thursday morning.

Revenues are projected at $3,029,827, with expenditures projected at $3,056,898. There is a projected net loss of $27,071.

The board also approved 2017-2018 budget amendments which included revenues increasing by $55,292 and expenses decreasing by $8,882. The end of the year budget had a deficit of $161,240, which included the purchase of five new buses for $169,234.

The board authorized the administration to pay end of the fiscal year bills. Employed by the board were Richard Jones, Doug Eldridge, and Doyle Wyatt to serve as bus route drivers for next school year. Kerri Jincks will serve as the bus barn attendant for 15 hours per week.

The board accepted the resignation of social studies teacher Sean Thurm and offered a contract for assistant girls basketball coach to Natalie Smith. Smith will also serve as a substitute teacher for North Mercer.

The board discussed the two open paraprofessional positions as it is looking to eliminate one of the positions and is working on assignments for next school year.

