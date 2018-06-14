Trenton Chamber of Commerce to hold ribbon cutting ceremonies

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold two ribbon cutting ceremonies next week.

The first ceremony will be held in recognition of the Trenton American Legion’s newly purchased building at 511 East 17th Street in Trenton, the former Casey’s building. The ribbon cutting will be held at the post’s new location the morning of June 21st at 11:45.

The second ceremony will be held at Trey’s Place at 1109 Main Street in Trenton on the morning of June 22nd at 10 o’clock.

The Trey’s Place ribbon cutting will include the Trenton High School marching band, free samples of lemonade and tea, a special drawing, and open house specials.

