Job Fair and Street Festival to be held at Silver Moon Plaza in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three local organizations are bringing a new event to life in Chillicothe on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Grow ChilliMo was created to provide a unified opportunity to connect employers with job seekers in an environment fitting for family fun & activities.

Set to take place from 3-6 pm on June 24th at Silver Moon Plaza in downtown Chillicothe, MO, people of all ages are invited to attend. For families, there will be food vendors, shaved ice, and donated movie theater popcorn from Grand Six. Activities such as cornhole, washers, face painting, craft kits, sidewalk chalk, and music will provide entertainment for the younger crowd. Those seeking new career opportunities will be able to meet with several different employers from industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing to retail and service-based. Over twenty businesses will be represented who are seeking to fill open positions.

Additionally, those in attendance will be encouraged to enter drawings for several great giveaways.

Grow ChilliMo is hosted by Equus Workforce Solutions, Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation & Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. If your business is currently hiring and would like to be included, please call 660-646-4050 by noon on June 24th.

Related