Jeff Tindle honored at retirement celebration

Carroll County Memorial Hospital’s Board of Directors, staff, and community members said their thank-yous, farewells, and well wishes to Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tindle during a Retirement Celebration on June 11.

Tindle’s retirement is effective June 30, 2021. Tindle began his service at Carroll County Memorial Hospital as Associate Administrator and Chief Financial Officer in September 2007. He was promoted to CEO in November 2011.

The CCMH Board of Directors had a very special surprise for Tindle. Board Chair Rex Buhrmester unveiled the plan for naming the hospital’s surgical services department the Tindle Family Surgical Center, located on the lower level of the CCMH Medical Plaza.

“Your vision to build this annex will make this hospital viable for years to come,” Buhrmester said. “Under your leadership, this hospital has seen the number of employees grow from approximately 160 to its present number of approximately 250. The number of services that the hospital provides to our community has grown as well, including the new surgical suite that is on the lower level of the CCMH Medical Plaza.”

The Tindle Family Surgical Center was named so in appreciation for the service that both Jeff and his father, Jack, dedicated to the hospital.

“For nearly three-quarters of the 60 years of this hospital’s existence, it has been led by a Tindle,” Buhrmester said. “We felt it appropriate to name this area after you and your family.”

The CCMH Foundation Board of Directors also presented a gift in recognition of Jeff and Jack’s service, a scholarship named The Tindle Family Scholarship.

“If I had to sum up Jeff Tindle in two words, they would be ‘all in,’” said Jeff Adams, CCMH Foundation Chair. “Looking back at the various roles Jeff has served in since returning to Carrollton, it’s clear that he was committed to having a positive impact in our community.”

In 2013, Jeff had the vision to begin the CCMH Foundation to support the hospital’s mission and provide scholarship opportunities to staff and graduating seniors throughout the county.

“From that vision, we now have a well-funded and growing Foundation that will serve the community for many years to come,” Adams said. “Last, but not least, the recent addition of the CCMH Medical Plaza and the tremendous expansion of services now available here is another example of Jeff’s ‘all in’ attitude and visionary leadership.”

Chief Revenue Officer Amy Ireland presented a framed photo collage, with signatures and well wishes from hospital staff, with the message of “Your Legacy will ALWAYS be part of our History.”

Representative Peggy McGaugh virtually presented Jeff with a Missouri House of Representative Resolution in honor of his 14 years of steadfast and admirable service.

“I know that everyone is very excited for you to be able to retire after all your years of service to Carroll County and the legacy that the Tindles have provided to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital, as well as the entire town of Carrollton, is something to be proud of, and we are all proud of you, and you have a great retirement because you certainly deserve it,” McGaugh said.

The resolution states, “The members of the Missouri House of Representatives, One Hundred First General Assembly, join in expressing deep gratitude for the superb service that Jeff Tindle has rendered to Carroll County Memorial Hospital during the past 14 years and in wishing him ample opportunity to enjoy the better things life has to offer.”

Although Heather (Houseworth) Deshayes, former CCMH Director of Marketing and Business Development, was unable to attend the ceremony, she sent a video that was played during the ceremony.

“Your passion, your heart, your leadership have always put our rural community first,” Deshayes said. “I was so proud to work for you, Jeff Tindle. I know that your dad has to be really proud of all you have accomplished as well. Thank you for treating each one of us as your own.”

Additional guest speakers included Herb Kuhn, president of Missouri Hospital Association; Jim Gibson, long-time member of Carrollton Kiwanis Club; Dan Anderson, Jeff’s friend and mentor and former CEO of Baptist Medical Center & Research Medical Center; and Jeff’s daughters, Julie Wilhelm and Jessi Banker.

“Thank you for all you have done for this hospital and community,” said Rachel Davidson, Director of Marketing Strategy and emcee for the evening’s event. “I am so glad we all had the opportunity to be here and celebrate you.”

