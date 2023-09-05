Jet ski explodes and catches fire at Lake of the Ozarks, sending Colorado Springs woman to hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An incident at Lake of the Ozarks resulted in a Colorado Springs woman being transported to the hospital with minor injuries on Saturday, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 11:05 a.m. at the 47-mile mark near Blue Cat Cove. The watercraft involved, a 2004 Kawasaki Jet Ski, lost power while moving upstream. When Lori A. White, the 64-year-old operator, attempted to restart the vessel, it exploded and caught fire.

Trooper J. R. Hardy from the Missouri State Highway Patrol was one of the first responders to the scene. According to the report, the jet ski was found secured on shore and had sustained total damage due to the fire and explosion.

White was transported via Lake West Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment.

Trooper Hardy noted that the explosion had an “unknown origin” and did not provide further details at this time.

(Photo by Steve Donoghue on Unsplash)

