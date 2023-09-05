Jet ski explodes and catches fire at Lake of the Ozarks, sending Colorado Springs woman to hospital

State News September 4, 2023September 4, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Jet Ski Incident News Graphic (Photo by Steve Donoghue on Unsplash)
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

An incident at Lake of the Ozarks resulted in a Colorado Springs woman being transported to the hospital with minor injuries on Saturday, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 11:05 a.m. at the 47-mile mark near Blue Cat Cove. The watercraft involved, a 2004 Kawasaki Jet Ski, lost power while moving upstream. When Lori A. White, the 64-year-old operator, attempted to restart the vessel, it exploded and caught fire.

Trooper J. R. Hardy from the Missouri State Highway Patrol was one of the first responders to the scene. According to the report, the jet ski was found secured on shore and had sustained total damage due to the fire and explosion.

White was transported via Lake West Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment. 

Trooper Hardy noted that the explosion had an “unknown origin” and did not provide further details at this time.

(Photo by Steve Donoghue on Unsplash)

Post Views: 144
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, the generally, credit is given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.