Minor injuries reported in Sunday motorcycle crash near New London

A 62-year-old New London man sustained minor injuries in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Corporal Tappendorf of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at 12:15 p.m. on Route O, two miles north of New London. James C. Manuel was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, said Tappendorf.

Manuel was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Harley Davidson motorcycle sustained minor damage but was driven from the scene.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.

