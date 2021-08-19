Jamesport man faces domestic assault and rape charges

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Jamesport man faces two felonies after an alleged assault on a domestic partner on August 17 that caused a woman to have a possible broken jaw.

Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Allen Eason has been charged with first-degree domestic assault involving serious physical injury and first-degree rape or attempt. Bond has been denied.

A probable cause statement accuses Eason of punching the woman in the head and face, having forcible sex with her, and leaving the scene on foot. The woman was taken to a hospital for injuries. The probable cause statement notes law enforcement was unable to locate Eason, and he could have potentially fled the area.

Eason has a criminal history, including charges of domestic assault, resisting arrest, and drugs.

