Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues two boil advisories

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a boil advisory until further notice for a portion of northern Mercer County.

The advisory involves customers on Beechnut Street, Anchor Road, and Alpha Road. It also includes customers from the intersection of Route K and Beechnut Street to the Iowa state line.

A second advisory issued by the Mercer County Public Water Supply District is for a portion of southern Mercer County.

Customers asked to boil water until further notice include those on Harbor Place and Kellogg Avenue to the Grundy County line and from Route U to the Weldon Fork of the Grand River.

