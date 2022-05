Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jameson Community Betterment Association will hold a fish fry fundraiser for the association next week.

Serving will start at the Jameson City Park on June 4th at 4:30 p.m. with a menu that will include fish, coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread, and desserts.

Those attending may eat and pay what they want, and you are encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs for seating in the park.