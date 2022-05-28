Two charged with involuntary manslaughter after selling Fentanyl to woman who died from overdose

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two area residents have been charged in Livingston County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after they allegedly sold Fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died.

Forty-seven-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula and 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield have also both been charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.

Glosser and Maddox entered pleas of not guilty at initial appearances in court on May 27th. The court denied requests for bond change. No bond is allowed. Glosser and Maddox are next scheduled for court on June 1st.

Probable cause statements say text and Facebook messages indicate the woman was to pick up some illegal narcotics from Glosser and Maddox at Glosser’s residence the night of March 1st. The woman died the next morning despite being given chest compressions, the administration of two Narcan doses, and other life-saving techniques.

The probable cause statements show a toxicology report found the woman had 28 nanograms per milliliter of Fentanyl in her system at the time of her death. That is about four times the lethal dose.

The woman’s name has been redacted from the probable cause statements.

It is noted Glosser was convicted in Livingston County Circuit Court in December 2014 of distribution, delivery, or manufacture of a controlled substance involving conspiracy. Maddox was convicted in Linn County Circuit Court in October 2012 of distribution, delivery, or manufacture of a controlled substance.