Gallatin man facing multiple felony charges after attempting to set his brother on fire

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Gallatin man faces three felonies after he allegedly attempted to set his brother on fire in Gallatin on May 26th.

Online court information shows 32-year-old Andrew Dale Bauer has been charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He has also been charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Bond was denied.

A probable cause statement says Bauer and his brother got into a verbal argument. Bauer allegedly pushed his brother, sprayed lighter fluid on him, chased him, and attempted to set him on fire. The brother reportedly ran to a house down the street before 911 was called.

The probable cause statement accuses Bauer of being aggressive after being placed into handcuffs, threatening to break the necks of two troopers who assisted, and threatening to kill a deputy. Bauer allegedly tried to exit the patrol vehicle, faked having a seizure while inside the vehicle, and would not listen to commands when he was assisted to the ground.

A van from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail arrived on the scene for transport. The probable cause statement notes Bauer would not comply, and it took two troopers, a jail guard, and the deputy to get him into jail restraints. On the way to the jail, he reportedly banged his head inside the van and moved his belly chain up to his neck to attempt to strangle himself. A trooper, the jail guard, and the deputy removed the chain, and Bauer regained consciousness.

The Daviess County Ambulance was called to the scene, and Bauer was taken to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was later taken by ambulance to the Liberty Hospital for a mental evaluation.

Bauer appeared to be intoxicated by alcohol during the incident.