Obituary & Services: Larry Lee Stuver

Larry Lee Stuver, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.

Larry “Pops” was born the son of Cecil Edward and Jennie Frances (Phillips) Stuver on October 7, 1940, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He graduated from Chillicothe, High School in 1959. On July 27, 1963, he was united in marriage to Peggy Ann Jones. She survives of the home. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1962 until 1966. During that time he was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, manning the guns on the USS Wright CC-2, and also served in the Marine Honor Guard at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was the UPS manager in Sedalia, Missouri, and a Wonder Bread Driver in Kansas City, Missouri. ”Pops” loved raising and training beagles, fishing, attending auctions and telling stories. He was also a Queen City Little League Baseball coach and manager in Independence, Missouri, throughout the 1980s. He was a member of the American Legion Post 340.

Larry is survived by his wife, Peggy, of the home; one son, Drid Stuver, and wife, Susan, of Georgetown, Texas; one daughter, Lea Ann Stuver-Pannell and husband, Paul, of Charleston, South Carolina; three granddaughters, Shelby Ann Smith – Hurley of Atlanta, Georgia, Kayla Ann Stuver of Georgetown, Texas and Kelsy Lee Stuver of Georgetown, Texas; two grandsons, Dalen J. Stuver of Georgetown, Texas and Austin J. Smith of Charlotte, North Carolina; one great-granddaughter, Addison Grace Hurley of Atlanta, Georgia; four brothers, Thomas Stuver and wife, Mary, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Richard “Bud” Stuver of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Cecil “Hop” Stuver and wife, Annabelle, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Timothy Stuver of Trenton, Missouri; three sisters, Karen Sumpter of Kansas City, Missouri, Nancy Arndt of Kansas, and Virginia Steele and husband, Wayne, of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Charles “Ubba” Stuver, Russell “Peanuts” Stuver, Dale “Eddy” Stuver, and Jerry ”Joe” Stuver; and one sister, Leola Warnick.

A memorial service will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Larry Stuver Memorial Fund and may be mailed, or left at Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.