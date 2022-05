Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Bethany man was sentenced in Harrison County on May 26th on two felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

Twenty-four-year-old Ethan Lamberson withdrew his plea of not guilty and entered a plea of guilty. Lamberson was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections on each count. The sentences are to run concurrently with each other and concurrently with a sentence imposed in a case from Tennessee Eastern District Federal Court.