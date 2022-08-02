Issues and races for office you will see on ballots across northern Missouri today

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Voting is underway in the Primary Election across Missouri.

Winning candidates tonight receive their respective political party nomination to run in the November general election, but for candidates without an opponent in the other party come November, today’s balloting essentially decides whether they’re elected or not.

The polls are open until 7 pm tonight across Missouri. Balloting is being done on numerous candidates for county, district, and statewide offices.

For the local area, Grundy County’s Republican party features only one contest for presiding commissioner. Candidates are unopposed for Associate Circuit Court judge, circuit clerk, ex officio recorder, county clerk, prosecuting attorney, and to fill the unexpired term of public administrator.

Two candidates seek the Republican nomination for Missouri State Representative in District Two and one candidate is in the democratic party. Next year, District Two in the Missouri House will include five counties Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, and Worth.

There are three candidates seeking the Republican nomination for 12th District State Senator. There’s one democratic candidate for the position. The new 12th Senate District next year will have 18 and one-half counties, with the half county including Eastern Buchanan County.

The election ballot for U.S. Congress, 6th District, encompasses all of northern Missouri. The Republican party has five candidates; the democrats have three and the Libertarian party has one.

Mercer County offices feature one contest for county clerk. Running unopposed are candidates for Associate Circuit Court judge, presiding commissioner, circuit clerk, ex-officio recorder, and prosecuting attorney. There are two Republican party candidates for Third District State Representative serving Mercer, Sullivan, Putnam, and Adair counties.

The town of Mercer has a ballot question on whether to issue two and a half million dollars ($2,500,000) in revenue bonds to extend and improve the combined water and sewer system.

Looking at other area counties, Sullivan County has a republican primary contest for clerk of the circuit court.

Putnam County has races for associate circuit court judge and for recorder of deeds – both in the Republican party.

Republicans in Linn County will decide the race for presiding commissioner where three candidates filed.

Livingston County has a Republican party race for county clerk.

Caldwell County has two races in the Republican primary, one for presiding commissioner and a three-person field for county clerk.

Braymer votes on ($4,000,000) four million dollars of revenue bonds to extend and improve the combined water and sewerage system.

There are races for two offices in Harrison County, on the Republican ticket. They are for the clerk of the county commission and for prosecuting attorney.

There are no local races in Daviess County.

TTN news will have election results on the air tonight after the polls close at 7 pm.