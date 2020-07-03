Interstate 35 ramp closures planned for next week at Route BB near Cameron

As part of a resurfacing project on Interstate 35, crews from Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began asphalt patching this week ahead of the planned resurfacing. On Monday, July 6, 2020, crews will resume patching on northbound I-35 in the Cameron area.

In order to safely and successfully patch the northbound entrance and exit ramps at Route BB (Exit 52), crews must close them to all traffic. The ramps will close on Monday, July 6, as crews patching the northbound lanes of I-35 reach Exit 52. Due to the nature of the work, progress along the lanes for through traffic cannot be scheduled, so the exact time the ramps will close Monday is unknown. Once closed, the ramps will remain closed for approximately 2-3 hours. During the closure, motorists must use another route to access Route BB from I-35 or to access I-35 from Route BB.

Through traffic on I-35 will also be affected by the asphalt patching. Drivers on northbound I-35 will see traffic narrowed to one lane around the locations being repaired between Shoal Creek and the DeKalb County line. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

