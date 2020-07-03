Hy-Vee partners with Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr Pepper to help feed hungry kids this summer

Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr. Pepper, announced its End Summer Hunger campaign to provide food for children and families in need. During the month of July, for every qualifying purchase at a Hy-Vee grocery store, one meal will be donated to Feeding America food banks in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. The program has a goal of donating 1.5 million meals.

“We know that many families in our communities struggle with hunger, which is compounded this year by the effects of COVID-19,” said Donna Tweeten, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president, chief of staff and chief customer officer. “Having access to proper nutrition is essential to strong, vibrant communities. Hy-Vee, along with our partners, are dedicated to doing our part to end summer hunger and are proud to support Feeding America to ensure children and families have access to meals no matter what time of year it is.”

Donations will be made through the purchase of qualifying products at Hy-Vee’s more than 265 retail grocery stores. Products include Kellogg’s® Frosted Mini-Wheats®, Kellogg’s® Club crackers, and Town House crackers, CORE Hydration (six-pack), select Bai Antioxidant infusion (six-pack), and Evian Natural Spring Water (six-pack).

The products are part of Hy-Vee’s One Step program, which helps provide food to those in need. There is no limit to the number of product purchases per customer.

“Kellogg is proud to be a part of this meaningful program,” said Oli Morton, Kellogg Company chief customer officer. “As a company with a heart and soul, our mission is to nourish families so they can flourish and thrive. We hope that together with Hy-Vee, Keurig Dr. Pepper, and others, we can reach our shared goal of ensuring more meals reach children facing hunger in these communities.”

“Hy-Vee has been a valued partner of Keurig Dr. Pepper for many years, and we are proud to participate in their campaign with Kellogg and Feeding America to help deliver meals within our local communities, especially during the critical summer months when school is out and more families and children are in need,” said Andrew Archambault, chief customer officer at Keurig Dr. Pepper.

“More than 11 million children face hunger in America and this number could escalate to 18 million as a result of the pandemic,” said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “When children are struggling with hunger, their families are too. We are thankful to Hy-Vee, Kellogg, and Keurig Dr. Pepper for helping to provide meals for children and families who need them most. We encourage everyone to help their neighbors in need through the End Summer Hunger campaign.”

For each participating product purchased at Hy-Vee stores between July 1 – 31, 2020, Keurig Dr Pepper and the Kellogg Company will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) secured by Feeding America on behalf of member food banks – up to a maximum donation of $150,000.

