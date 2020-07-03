Eighteenth case of COVID-19 reported in Livingston County

Livingston County Health Center has received notification of three additional positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). All three cases were symptomatic and will be isolated at home for 14 days. Close contacts are being notified of their exposure. The additional cases bring Livingston’s total case count to 18, with 7 cases recovered.

The health center urges the public to continue to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing, and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

