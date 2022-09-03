Illinois man crashes into ravine north of Brookfield; arrested on allegation of DWI

Accident involving alcohol
An Illinois man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle overturning into a ravine north of Brookfield on September 3rd at 12:01 am. He was later arrested.

An ambulance transported 58-year-old Robert Grieme of Taylorville, Illinois to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield, and later to a Columbia hospital.

The SUV traveled north on Jewel Drive before it ran off the road, the vehicle went down an embankment and overturned into the ravine.

The SUV was totaled and Grieme wore a seat belt during the crash.

The Patrol arrested Grieme and accused him of driving while intoxicated involving a first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was released for medical treatment.

