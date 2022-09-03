Milan man arrested on domestic assault charge, victim hospitalized with injuries

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports a Milan man has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault after he allegedly struck someone in the side with a blunt object.

Thirty-eight-year-old Bradley Gregory was arrested by the Milan Police on September 1st. He was being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with bond set at $15,000 cash only. He has since bonded out of jail

Hayes says the Milan Police were called to the 300 block of East Sixth Street for the incident on Thursday evening, September 1st. Gregory and the victim had been in an ongoing dispute throughout the day.

The victim reportedly sustained moderate to severe injuries and was hospitalized.