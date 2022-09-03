Milan man arrested on domestic assault charge, victim hospitalized with injuries

Local News September 3, 2022 KTTN News
Domestic Assault (Domestic Violence) graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports a Milan man has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault after he allegedly struck someone in the side with a blunt object.

Thirty-eight-year-old Bradley Gregory was arrested by the Milan Police on September 1st. He was being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with bond set at $15,000 cash only.  He has since bonded out of jail

Hayes says the Milan Police were called to the 300 block of East Sixth Street for the incident on Thursday evening, September 1st. Gregory and the victim had been in an ongoing dispute throughout the day.

The victim reportedly sustained moderate to severe injuries and was hospitalized.

Post Views: 618
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.