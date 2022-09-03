Funeral Services: Viva Jean Persell

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Viva Jean Persell, 88, Trenton, MO passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 8 at the Assembly of God Church, Trenton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, MO. Burial will follow in the Edinburg Cemetery, Edinburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Edinburg Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, 503 S. Broadway, Jamesport, MO 64648.