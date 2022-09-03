Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe set to kick off next Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Vendors from Missouri and the Midwest will have more than 100 booth spaces at this year’s Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe next week. The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Chillicothe Area Arts Council sponsor the event at Simpson Park September 10th and 11th. The Hedrick Medical Center presents the event.

Wood crafts, clothing, accessories, jewelry, photography, ceramics and pottery, painting, and other types of fine arts and crafts will be represented. Green Hills Communications sponsors the Traditional Arts area, which will showcase spinners, weavers, metal artists, and others who take a craft back to its roots. Sonoco sponsors the Mountain Men, which will include the Reeter family with a fully viable camp set up with an open fire, house dwelling, tools, and other things that would have been needed to live in the early days. Local and regional artists will perform country, bluegrass, rock, jazz, Christian, and gospel music. Hy-Vee sponsors a Children’s Area, which will include a petting zoo September 10th as well as face painting, inflatable games, and hair braiding. A variety of food will be available.

Simpson Park will be closed for Chautauqua in the Park from the afternoon of September 9th through the evening of September 11th. No car or truck traffic, golf carts, bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, or recreational scooters owned by the general public will be allowed for the safety of participants.

Vendor set up time will be September 9th in the afternoon and evening and the morning of September 10th. Vendor vehicles will be allowed during those times.

Parking will be available in and around the park on streets adjacent to Simpson Park, the Chilli Bay Water Park parking lot, and the west Simpson Park parking lot. There are a limited number of handicapped spaces available. Those needing handicapped parking should enter through the south Walnut Street gate of Simpson Park. The Park Center property management company will implement a $5 fee to park in the parking lot across from Simpson Park. A portion of those proceeds will go to the Freedom City Ministries and Abba House Restoration Ministry.

The Calvary Baptist and First Baptist churches will offer a shuttle service between Citizens Bank and Trust’s Downtown parking lot and the east Washington Street entrance of Simpson Park. The shuttle service will be available September 10th from 10 o’clock to 4:45.

Call the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce for more information at 660-646-4050.