Homeowners and renters who register with FEMA could be eligible for grants to pay for disaster-related needs

Homeowners and renters in Northwest Missouri who register for assistance with FEMA may be eligible for grants to help pay for a variety of disaster-related needs not covered by other programs.

Missourians in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt and Platte counties who sustained damage in the April 29-July 5 severe storms and flooding could be eligible for FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. Under the program, survivors may be eligible for rental assistance until a primary residence can be repaired. Residents may also be considered for assistance for structural repairs or to replace essential personal property.

More than $900,000 in grants were approved for 245 households in Northwest Missouri for temporary rental assistance, basic home repairs and disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. The funds are not designed to cover the costs of all repairs to damaged homes or return a dwelling to pre-disaster condition.

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $12 million to flood insurance policyholders in those five Northwest Missouri counties.

Residents can register with FEMA even after making repairs. It is helpful to have photographs of the damage and to keep all repair receipts.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits. By law, FEMA funding cannot duplicate assistance received from an insurance settlement.

There are three ways to register for assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By phone at the disaster assistance helpline: 800-621-FEMA (3362). Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At one of FEMA’s disaster recovery center locations